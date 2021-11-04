Dan Lambert to Compete In Ten-Man Tag Match At AEW Full Gear

Dan Lambert will be part of the Inner Circle vs. American Top Team & Men of the Year match at AEW Full Gear. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle chose the members of ATT who will be part of the match alongside Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, a right which they were granted after Sammy Guevara defeated Ethan Page on last week’s AEW Rampage.

On tonight’s show, it was announced that Lambert will be part of the match alongside Junior dos Santos and Andre Arlovski. The match is set for Full Gear on November 13th on PPV.