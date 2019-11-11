wrestling / News

Dan Maff Signs With Ring of Honor

November 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
After his match with PCO last week, Ring of Honor has announced that Dan Maff has signed a two year deal with the promotion. Maff is a former ROH tag team champion and was a fixture in the company’s early days. He was in the first match of the first ROH event in February 2002. Maff posted a video to Twitter announcing the news this morning.

