Dan Maff Signs With Ring of Honor
After his match with PCO last week, Ring of Honor has announced that Dan Maff has signed a two year deal with the promotion. Maff is a former ROH tag team champion and was a fixture in the company’s early days. He was in the first match of the first ROH event in February 2002. Maff posted a video to Twitter announcing the news this morning.
Thank you everyone for your support.@ringofhonor HERE I COME!!! pic.twitter.com/Cp92owNr3x
— [email protected] (@DannyMaff1) November 11, 2019
