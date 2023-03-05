wrestling / News
Dana Brooke Felt Devastated By Departure Of 24/7 Title
A new report from Fightful Select shared some details from a recent interview by Dana Brooke. She offered some information about her current training focus and what she would like to try in the future. Brooke stated that her training primarily consists of jiu-jitsu work, although she has been trying to incorporate boxing as well. She also indicated hoping to book a boxing bout in the near future.
Fightful also inquired about her perspective on the now-vanished 24/7 Championship Title, and Brooke stated she was devastated by the events, She cited the significant efforts she had invested in trying to pitch and promote the title, none of which ever came to pass. Brooke explained she had campaigned to have the 24/7 Title eventually become a Women’s Intercontinental Title, before Nikki Cross’ actions served as the final nail in the coffin for it.
