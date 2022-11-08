Nikki Cross Wins 24/7 Championship On WWE Raw, Throws It Away

We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship on tonight’s show. Damage CTRL was in Cross’ corner for the win. After the match, a segment aired in which a laughing Cross tossed the title into (or at) the garbage can.

The win marks Cross’ 10th run with the title and her first since a brief run on October 29th, when she won it at a house show and quickly lost it to Tamina. Brooks’ 15th title reign came to an end at seven days.