Dana Warrior Reportedly Gaining Influence Within WWE Creative Team
March 21, 2019 | Posted by
As we reported earlier this week, Dana Warrior is now a full-time member of the WWE creative team and started within the last week or so, a very short time after she started shadowing members and sitting in on production meetings.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Warrior was said to recently be in an important creative meeting that other creative team members weren’t a part of. That seems to indicate that her influence within the creative team is increasing.
