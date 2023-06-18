wrestling / News
Danhausen Missed AEW Collision’s Debut Due to Injury
June 18, 2023 | Posted by
Danhausen wasn’t part of the premiere episode of AEW Collision and he says it was due to an injury. The Very Nice, Very Evil one did not appear at last night’s show and responding to a fan on Twitter afterward he explained why, writing:
“I am injured. Tell the tv!”
I am injured. Tell the tv! https://t.co/ajkMZr7dlh
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) June 18, 2023
