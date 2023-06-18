wrestling / News

Danhausen Missed AEW Collision’s Debut Due to Injury

June 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark: Elevation Danhausen Image Credit: AEW

Danhausen wasn’t part of the premiere episode of AEW Collision and he says it was due to an injury. The Very Nice, Very Evil one did not appear at last night’s show and responding to a fan on Twitter afterward he explained why, writing:

“I am injured. Tell the tv!”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Danhausen, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading