Danhausen Reacts to Loss to QT Marshall On AEW Dark: Elevation

Danhausen suffered a loss to QT Marshall on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and he feels unclean after the match. Monday’s show was main evented by Marshall vs. the Very Evil, Very Nice one and Marshall picked up the win.

After Marshall posted to Twitter crowing about the win, Danhausen retweeted him and posted:

“My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. My body is conscious. My spirit is unclean. I am no longer fulfilled. Satisfy me. @AEW.”