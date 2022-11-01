Pantoja’s AEW Dark: Elevation Review 10.31.22  

AEW Dark: Elevation

October 31st, 2022 | Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

I have some time today and it’s a spooky edition of Dark: Elevation, so I figured I’d review it. Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Matt Menard were on commentary.

Diamante (9-3 in 2022) vs. Madison Rayne (2-2)

Hey, this is actually a notable match without any jobbers. Some solid back and forth here with Rayne using veteran moves like tripping up Diamante to get an advantage. Diamante was aggressive and showed no respect despite Rayne being the coach of the division. She knocked Rayne outside and worked a short rest hold. Rayne kind of got dominated until she used a sweet pinning combination to win in 3:12. I wish that got more time given their status. That was weirdly booked but enjoyable enough while it lasted. [*¾]

Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title is happening Wednesday.

Frankie Kazarian (16-1 on Elevation) vs. Rhett Titus (0-1)

I actually saw Rhett’s big ROH debut (I know he jobbed a bunch as a student) at the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2008 live. Frankie held serve until Rhett nailed a dropkick. He got in a few more moves before Kazarian won with the springboard cutter in 3:36. Another match that was relatively fine. [*¾]

QT Marshall was interviewed and dissed Halloween, along with Danhausen, his opponent for the main event. Danhausen popped out from the locker behind him to mock him for throwing him out in the battle royal at Grand Slam.

Kiera Hogan (9-4) vs. Skye Blue (9-10)

These are two of my favorite lower card women on the roster. Hogan is apparently on her own now which I think is a mistake. Nothing against her but I liked the Baddies stable. Anyway, she played the arrogant heel to Skye’s fiery babyface and it worked for a short time. I liked the spot where Skye showed strength and lifted her only for Hogan to turn it into a pin. Hogan won with a kick to the head and spinning back suplex in 2:05. [NR]

Brandon Cutler (1-3 in 2022) vs. Dante Martin (17-2 on Elevation)

Dante Martin is in the Full Gear tournament gimmick so this is an obvious outcome. Commentary noted that he has put on muscle. Commentary roasted Cutler’s talent and his offense was treated as a joke. His over the top reaction to doing anything was funny, as was Menard saying his elbow was shades of Greg the Hammer. Dante hit a springboard dive outside and the double jump moonsault to win in 2:04. [NR]

Athena (9-2) vs. Janai Kai (0-2)

I liked Ember Moon but Athena hasn’t clicked with me in AEW, especially on a character level. I do like her kicking ass on Dark though. Athena was super aggressive here, hitting Kai as hard as possible. She won with the O-Face in 2:30 and added a boot after the bell. [NR]

Anthony Young, Patton and Victor Andrews vs. Best Friends (31-12) and Orange Cassidy (70-27-2)

You know what to expect here. Best Friends dominated outside of one spot where their opponents cut off the hug spot. They turned it around quickly and still did the hug, GIVING THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT, before winning with their powerbomb in 3:33. [NR]

Breaux Keller and Myles Hawkins (0-0) vs. Eddie Kingston (9-0 on Elevation) and Ortiz (15-0 on Elevation)

Kingston has been in a bad mood (worse than usual) lately and that carried over here. Outside of Ortiz’s gyrating taunt, this was all aggression. Kingston ended this with the Stretch Plum in 1:32 and nearly didn’t let go of the hold. He did and still added a shot for the opponent he didn’t beat. Ortiz looked very stressed. [NR]

Jade Cargill (39-0) vs. Trish Adora (0-3)

Like Kingston, Jade has been upset lately since Nyla stole her title. Trish tried her best but Jade WRECKED her with what might’ve been the best pump kick I’ve ever seen. Jaded ended this in 1:54. Dominance. Jade is a star. [NR]

After the match, Nyla, Vickie, and Marina showed up with BEASTIE SECTION signs to antagonist Jade, who gave chase.

Danhausen (6-4) vs. QT Marshall (47-50)

QT did a lot of stalling and slow work early. Surprisingly, Danhausen matched him on the mat, which commentary wasn’t expecting. Danhausen came back with chops as Paul Wight noted that QT had a “choppable chest.” QT took control as Danhausen had to do his usual selling and bumping. He’s never going to be the guy on offense for most of the match and that’s fine. The character stuff here was fun like Danhausen cursing QT and QT stealing his cape to mock him. Danhausen got going only for Lee Johnson to show up and randomly cheer him on. It was all a ploy so Johnson could throw Danhausen into the post and allow QT to win with the cutter in 8:56. Imagine booking QT to beat Danhausen. Tony Khan for Worst Booker confirmed. [**]