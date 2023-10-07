wrestling / News

Danhausen’s Return Teased On AEW Rampage

October 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Danhausen is set to bring his Very Nice, Very Evil energy back to AEW soon, as announced on this week’s Rampage. Friday’s show featured a vignette that announced Danhausen, who has been out of action since suffering a torn pectoral muscle at AEW Revolution, is coming soon.

No specific date was revealed for his return. You can see the vignette below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Danhausen, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading