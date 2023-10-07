wrestling / News
Danhausen’s Return Teased On AEW Rampage
October 6, 2023 | Posted by
Danhausen is set to bring his Very Nice, Very Evil energy back to AEW soon, as announced on this week’s Rampage. Friday’s show featured a vignette that announced Danhausen, who has been out of action since suffering a torn pectoral muscle at AEW Revolution, is coming soon.
No specific date was revealed for his return. You can see the vignette below.
Very, very, very, very, very nice, and very evil.
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@DanhausenAD pic.twitter.com/XjVmGwHvGB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 7, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On Possibility Of CM Punk Returning To WWE, Still Has Heat With Talent
- Some AEW Talent Reportedly Want To Leave, Note On How WWE Views ‘Wrestling War’
- Note On WBD and Backstage Reaction to Audio & TV Listing Problems for AEW Dynamite
- The Undertaker Reportedly Set For Orlando Next Week, NXT Possible