Danhausen To Be A Guest on The Last Drive-In Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow night will be the season five premiere of The Last Drive-In on Shudder and it will feature a very nice, very evil guest. Shudder sent out a press release with details about the premiere, noting that Danhausen will be one of the guests. He joins David Dastmalchian, Peaches Christ, Bobcat Goldthwait and more. The show is a double feature of horror movies hosted by Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl.

Season Five of the Shudder Original Premieres Tomorrow, April 21, at 9pm ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV

Join The Last Drive-In crew tomorrow, as they kick off season five of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs with special guests David Dastmalchian, Peaches Christ, Danhausen and Bobcat Goldthwait, among others. The all-new season of the Shudder Original series will premiere Friday, April 21 at 9pm ET on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and AMC+ starting Sunday, April 23.

On The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, Joe Bob Briggs hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Join Joe Bob, Darcy the Mail Girl, surprise guests, and the rest of The Last Drive-In crew as they ring in an all-new fifth season, which for the first time ever will be split into two parts, with the first half of the season premiering on Friday, April 21 and the final half returning in June, extending the horror-viewing experience into the summer.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.

