Daniel Cormier Says He Has a WWE Tryout After UFC 230

Daniel Cormier says he’s going to have a tryout for WWE’s commentary team after UFC 230. Cormier revealed the news during a media scrum on Friday, per MMAjunkie.

“If I didn’t have this fight, I have been talking to the WWE, because they wanted me to go in and do an audition as a member of the commentary team,” Cormier said. “That was my private little thing. But because of the fight, I had to push it back. So there might be some DC in WWE s**t coming.”

Cormier noted that he will be doing the tryout after his fight with Derrick Lewis, heading down to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for it. “I like it,” Cormier said of WW’sE commentary. “I want to freak out. I want to freak out next to the thing with Vince in my ear saying, ‘Say this, you a**hole!’ Because I heard Vince tells you what to say. I’m like, ‘OK, Vince.’ Don’t be surprised if I’m on TV and a couple times I go, ‘OK, OK, OK, OK.’ And just say it.”

He added, “But I never want to not be in the UFC. I love calling fights. I just love being part of the UFC, man. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of. [WWE is] new. It’s something new, right? This is home. Over there is new. And most times, new is fun and exciting. But I love being home. This is my place. I love the UFC.”

UFC 230 takes place on November 3rd in New York City.