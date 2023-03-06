Daniel Cormier Will Be At Wrestlemania For ESPN, Threatens To Smack Brock Lesnar

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniel Cormier revealed that he will be at Wrestlemania to provide coverage for ESPN and gave a warning to Brock Lesnar.

He said: “I’m going to WrestleMania. The first week of April for ESPN, I’ll be leading the coverage for WrestleMania. I’m so excited about it. I’m getting more opportunities for ESPN, and I’m so thankful for that. So I’ll be at WrestleMania, just in a different capacity, and we’ll see what the future holds down the line. If Brock steps in my way? I’ll smack him upside his head.“