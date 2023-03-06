wrestling / News

Daniel Cormier Will Be At Wrestlemania For ESPN, Threatens To Smack Brock Lesnar

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Daniel Cormier WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Daniel Cormier revealed that he will be at Wrestlemania to provide coverage for ESPN and gave a warning to Brock Lesnar.

He said: “I’m going to WrestleMania. The first week of April for ESPN, I’ll be leading the coverage for WrestleMania. I’m so excited about it. I’m getting more opportunities for ESPN, and I’m so thankful for that. So I’ll be at WrestleMania, just in a different capacity, and we’ll see what the future holds down the line. If Brock steps in my way? I’ll smack him upside his head.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Daniel Cormier, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading