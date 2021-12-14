wrestling / News

Daniel Garcia Added to 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Garcia AEW Rampage

The sixth competitor of the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles is set in Daniel Garcia. PWG announced on Thursday that the AEW star will be part of the tournament.

Garcia joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, and Black Taurus in the 2022 iteration of the tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th.

