Daniel Garcia Added to 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
December 13, 2021
The sixth competitor of the 2022 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles is set in Daniel Garcia. PWG announced on Thursday that the AEW star will be part of the tournament.
Garcia joins JONAH, Alex Shelley, Kevin Blackwood, Lio Rush, and Black Taurus in the 2022 iteration of the tournament, which takes place on January 29th and 30th.
Daniel Garcia is the sixth entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 14, 2021
