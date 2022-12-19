wrestling / News

Danny Burch Appears At Championship District Wrestling Event, Set For Match in January

December 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danny Burch Image Credit: WWE

The former Danny Burch made his return to wrestling over the weekend under his new/old ring name of Martin Stone. Stone made an appearance at Championship District Wrestling’s show on Sunday with a promo as you can see below. It was also announced that Stone will be appearing at CDW’s January 15th show in a match against August Artois.

Stone called for the match against Artois, who has been taking shots at him at social media, in the promo. This will be Stone’s first match since September of 2021, when he was working in NXT and teamed with Oney Lorcan (now Biff Busick) in a losing effort against MSK. He was released from the company as part of the NXT cuts in January.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Championship District Wrestling, Danny Burch, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading