Danny Burch Appears At Championship District Wrestling Event, Set For Match in January

The former Danny Burch made his return to wrestling over the weekend under his new/old ring name of Martin Stone. Stone made an appearance at Championship District Wrestling’s show on Sunday with a promo as you can see below. It was also announced that Stone will be appearing at CDW’s January 15th show in a match against August Artois.

Stone called for the match against Artois, who has been taking shots at him at social media, in the promo. This will be Stone’s first match since September of 2021, when he was working in NXT and teamed with Oney Lorcan (now Biff Busick) in a losing effort against MSK. He was released from the company as part of the NXT cuts in January.

BREAKING: @strongstylebrit (formerly known as Danny Burch) will be making his return to pro wrestling for the first time since leaving WWE NXT over a year ago at @cdistrictw on January 15 against @ArtoisAugust! — Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) December 18, 2022