Danny Burch Says He’ll Be Back In Two to Three Months, Promises to Remind People Who He Is

WWE alumnus Danny Burch is gearing up for his return following his NXT release, promising the remind fans who he is. Burch, now going by the ring name Martin Stone, posted to Twitter to share a promo he filmed and captioning it, “When creative doesn’t script you!” He went on to note that he’ll be back in two to three months and wants to face Jon Moxley.

Stone then posted:

“Everyone has forgotten just who in the f**k I am! They forgot before I went to the ‘hunter approved’ NXT I showed everyone who I was! I was British wrestling before all your new favourites and big strong boi’s came about! Once I’m cleared I’ll show you all again!!! I’ve been the good soldier and kept my mouth shut and done my job when I’ve had to carry absolute shit through a match, come back through the curtain and ‘be grateful for the opportunity’ f**k all that bollocks now! I’m coming for what’s mine!”

Stone proceeded to clarify that he wasn’t “lashing out” at Triple H and said, “The black and gold nxt did more for my career than anything I’ve ever been involved in!” He also made clear that he didn’t choose his NXT ring name.

Burch was among those talents released by WWE in early January. He’s been out of action since shortly after he returned from a shoulder injury in August of last year.

