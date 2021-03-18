Danny Burch Reportedly Injured In NXT Main Event

Danny Burch looks to have suffered an injury in the main event of tonight’s NXT. On tonight’s show, Burch came down on his neck or shoulder at a weird angle after Karrion Kross reversed a double suplex and rolled quickly out of the ring. Burch did not return to the match, and according to PWInsider, the belief backstage as he was being evaluated is that he may have suffered a separated shoulder.

Burch is the co-NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Oney Lorcan. WWE has not commented on Burch’s status at this time.