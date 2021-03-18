wrestling / News
Danny Burch Reportedly Injured In NXT Main Event
March 17, 2021 | Posted by
Danny Burch looks to have suffered an injury in the main event of tonight’s NXT. On tonight’s show, Burch came down on his neck or shoulder at a weird angle after Karrion Kross reversed a double suplex and rolled quickly out of the ring. Burch did not return to the match, and according to PWInsider, the belief backstage as he was being evaluated is that he may have suffered a separated shoulder.
Burch is the co-NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Oney Lorcan. WWE has not commented on Burch’s status at this time.
Everything okay? 👀 #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles @strongstylebrit pic.twitter.com/QT05zwbt7I
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Discussing Alternative Options for Hardcore Justice Start Time
- Sean Waltman on His Plans for Returning to Ring, Being Grateful That He Still Has Time Left
- WWE Network FAQ Updated With Info About Peacock Switch, Users To Get Credited For Cancelled Accounts
- Charly Caruso Reportedly Pulled From WWE TV For Backstage Heat