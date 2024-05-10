Danny Davis Knew John Cena ‘Had It’ Right Away, Didn’t Have to Babysit Him

Danny Davis trained John Cena in OVW, and he recently recalled his first impression of the former WWE Champion. Davis founded OVW and recently spoke on News4Jax’s Going Ringside podcast where he discussed his first impressions of Cena.

“Five minutes after I was introduced to John Cena, I knew he had it,” Davis said (per Fightful). “Because a lot of guys who relocate and come to a different city, they need help like finding an apartment or just anything.”

He continued, “John had already found an apartment and set himself up, and he knew where the local gym was for him to work out. All he had to do was just show up at OVW. I did not have to babysit him, not one bit.”

Cena was with OVW from 2000 until 2002 before he made his debut on the WWE roster, and the rest is history.