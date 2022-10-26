Danny Doring To Be Inducted Into ISPW Hall of Fame

Danny Doring is set to be the first inductee into the Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. ISPW announced that Doring, now working as “The Superstar” Danny Morrison, will be inducted into the ISPW Hall of Fame on Saturday night at Slamoween in Avenel, New Jersey.

You can check out the full announcement for the show below:

ISPW SLAMOWEEN THIS SATURDAY NIGHT IN AVENEL, NJ FEATURING MAVEN, DANNY MORRISON, BULL JAMES, DAVE LAGRECA, ACE DARLING, AND MORE!

Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling presents SLAMOWEEN this Saturday night, October 29th at First Presbyterian Church Gym in Avenel, NJ at 7:30PM.

The show will be highlighted by “The Superstar” Danny Morrison being the first ever inductee into the ISPW Hall of Fame. He will be inducted by the owner of ISPW Tommy Fierro.

The main event will feature an ISPW World Heavyweight Championship Match when Justin Corino (with his manager, former WWE Tough Enough Champion Maven) defending the title against Bull James.

“The King of Rock” Rick Recon has challenged Independent Wrestling Icon Ace Darling to come out of retirement and face him this Saturday night at SLAMOWEEN. Ace is currently set to be the Special Guest GM for the evening. Will the 5-Time ISPW World Heavyweight Champion and first ever Super 8 Tournament winner accept his challenge? What lengths will Recon’s manager Dave LaGreca go to make Ace accept the challenge? If Ace accepts, not only does he have to worry about LaGreca but also Queen Deville. We will find out how this plays out on Saturday.

The 2022 ISPW Demolition Cup winners and current NWA Superstars The Now have issued an open challenge for any tag team to face them this Saturday at SLAMOWEEN. Who will step up to take on one of today’s hottest tag teams in the business?!

In a return match from last week and a battle of The Last Match Musical stars, Vicious Vicki defends her ISPW Women’s Championship against Tina San Antonio.

A new ISPW Tri-State Champion will be crowned this Saturday at SLAMOWEEN in a Fatal Four Way Match. This match will be highlighted by the first time ever in ISPW that The Birds of The Sun (Leo Sparrow & GKM) will be opponents! These two, along with HC Loc and “Main Event” Michael Mars (with “The Agent To The Stars” Nicky Benz) will collide to crown a new champion on Saturday!

We will also be having a Pro Wrestling Halloween Costume Contest this Saturday Night at SLAMOWEEN, hosted by our friends at Wrestling N WRecovery. Be sure to come dressed as your favorite Pro Wrestling Superstar!

In other action-packed matches this Saturday at SLAMOWEEN, “The Dominican Destroyer” Vargas takes TJ Epixx and “Big Deal” Craig Steele battles Yoscifer El.

Tickets are available now at: ISPWWrestling.com