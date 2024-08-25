wrestling / News
Dante Martin Gets Pinfall In 16-Man Match At AEW All In: Zero Hour
Dante Martin got the win for his team in a 16-man tag team match on the AEW All In: Zero Hour pre-show. Martin, Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Kip Sabian, Tommy Billington, Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Darius Martin defeated Ariya Davari, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Anthony Ogogo, Mark Quen & Isiah Kassidy in the opening match of the pre-show. Martin pinned Davari to get the victory.
You can see highlights from the match below:
I saw Dante Martin horrifically break his leg a few years ago in Los Angeles so seeing him back to this form makes me smile. #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/uxCF6T2y0J
— Ben (@iFightGiants) August 25, 2024
.@DariusMartin612 takes care of Silver and Reynolds! #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/J51gFDVC6v
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
Everybody in the pool! #AEWAllInLondon #ZeroHour
➡️ https://t.co/fqbprHfONr
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd pic.twitter.com/WSjJhaehxB
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 25, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Recalls Getting Heat for Calling The Undertaker ‘Boring’ in Second WWE Promo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW All In: Texas Announcement Is About TV Negotiations
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why He Liked Steve Austin Leading the Alliance
- Man Detained By Security After Protesting Hulk Hogan Appearance In Ohio