Dante Martin Gets Pinfall In 16-Man Match At AEW All In: Zero Hour

Dante Martin got the win for his team in a 16-man tag team match on the AEW All In: Zero Hour pre-show. Martin, Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, Kip Sabian, Tommy Billington, Lio Rush, Action Andretti & Darius Martin defeated Ariya Davari, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Anthony Ogogo, Mark Quen & Isiah Kassidy in the opening match of the pre-show. Martin pinned Davari to get the victory.

You can see highlights from the match below: