Darby Allin Advises Aspiring Wrestlers to Bring Their Outside World Into the Business

– The Independent recently interviewed AEW TNT champion Darby Allin, who discussed his career and lifestyle. Below are some highlights.

Darby Allin on being an adrenaline junkie: “I’m an adrenaline junkie. Life is very boring if I’m sitting on my couch playing in front of the TV. That style keeps me interested, keeps me on my toes, and it’s so fun. Getting thrown through the air or through a table? It gets me going, it’s a good time. I’m sticking with [it], man. Who knows how long I even want to be wrestling? There’s so much in this world that I want to do that I don’t want to pigeonhole myself into one thing. I love art, whether it be film-making, fashion, anything. I don’t want to be this 55-year-old guy wrestling in a high school gym, not because he wants to but because he has to. The wheels are spinning in my head on what’s after all of this, so it’s fun.”

His advice to those who want to get into wrestling: “The biggest advice I’d give to anyone entering wrestling is to bring your outside world into wrestling because there are so many people [who] only know wrestling, and it gets so boring. It’s like ‘tell me who you are and what you’re about’ and they say ‘I grew up loving professional wrestling, it’s all I ever wanted, it’s my dream.’ That is so generic that you don’t bring anything to the table. There’s a whole world out there, and so many are so small-minded in wrestling that it’s not even funny. There’s the whole world and I want to explore that world. I don’t want to be in a small bubble with all these people, so I don’t associate with a whole bunch of people, I just like to do my own thing.”