Darby Allin Does Crazy Leap From Balcony To a Swimming Pool (Video)

Darby Allin may not be medically cleared to wrestle yet, but that didn’t stop him from doing a ridiculously high jump into a swimming pool. Allin posted to Twitter with video of the stunt, which saw him leap from a third-floor balcony of a hotel or apartment complex into location’s swimming pool. You can see it below.

The video caught the attention of Ethan Page, who as you can see below said what we’re probably all thinking:

Not medically cleared to wrestle yet. 🖕🏼 Don’t need a doctors note to jump off a balcony. pic.twitter.com/gqNLIJu7TS — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) June 8, 2020