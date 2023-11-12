wrestling / News

Darby Allin Helps Jackass Stars Mend Fences

November 11, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Darby Allin AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Jackass fans are likely aware that franchise members Steve-O and Bam Margera recently lost contact due to tensions over Margera’s substance abuse. However, a recent clip from Steve-O’s Wild Ride indicates the pair might be due to reconnect via the assistance of AEW’s Darby Allin. You can find the clip revealing the details and events below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bam Margera, Darby Allin, Jackass, Steve-O, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading