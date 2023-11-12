wrestling / News
Darby Allin Helps Jackass Stars Mend Fences
November 11, 2023 | Posted by
Jackass fans are likely aware that franchise members Steve-O and Bam Margera recently lost contact due to tensions over Margera’s substance abuse. However, a recent clip from Steve-O’s Wild Ride indicates the pair might be due to reconnect via the assistance of AEW’s Darby Allin. You can find the clip revealing the details and events below.
Wow! Darby allin pic.twitter.com/jgn42T4nnv
— Alexis Cardoza 🇵🇷 (@_AlexisCardoza) November 11, 2023
