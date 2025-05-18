Darby Allin Makes It To Summit Of Mt. Everest

Darby Allin has reached the summit of Mt. Everest. The AEW star was confirmed to have hit the top of the legendary mountain in an update posted to the Everest-sanctioned website. The update read:

Top of the World!

May 18, 2025

8:50am local time Summit!

Good weather was in our favor, but many teams took advantage of the short window aswell, which slowed our progress more than expected.

Darby Allin, USA

Ang Dorjee Sherpa, Nepal/USA 24th summit

Pasang Bhote, Nepal 14th summit

Tashi Thundu Sherpa, Nepal 12th summit

Pemba Sherpa, Nepal 2nd summit

The team will savor their moment on top and then start the return back to Camp 4.