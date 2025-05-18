wrestling / News

Darby Allin Makes It To Summit Of Mt. Everest

May 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darby Allin Post-AEW Dynamite 5-15-24 Image Credit: AEW

Darby Allin has reached the summit of Mt. Everest. The AEW star was confirmed to have hit the top of the legendary mountain in an update posted to the Everest-sanctioned website. The update read:

Top of the World!
May 18, 2025

8:50am local time Summit!

Good weather was in our favor, but many teams took advantage of the short window aswell, which slowed our progress more than expected.

Darby Allin, USA
Ang Dorjee Sherpa, Nepal/USA 24th summit
Pasang Bhote, Nepal 14th summit
Tashi Thundu Sherpa, Nepal 12th summit
Pemba Sherpa, Nepal 2nd summit

The team will savor their moment on top and then start the return back to Camp 4.

