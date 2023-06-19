Darius Carter On What He Brings To a Company, Says Wrestling Isn’t Just a Job For Him

Darius Carter believes that he has a lot to offer professional wrestling companies, as he shared in a recent interview. The independent star spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl & SP3 on In The Weeds and during the conversation, he talked about what he seeks to bring to promotions that he works with.

“If you don’t think you can make money with Darius Carter, look at the promotions I’m champion of now,” Carter said. “I’m always traveling. [Pro Wrestling Illustrated], How do I get to be Mr. 149, how do I get to be ranked in the top 149 wrestlers in the world, without legitimacy? It’s not all talk. It’s a complete package. When you get Darius Carter, you get everything. You get the look, the mic work, the ring work. In and out of the ring, you’re getting somebody that you want to put a championship on. ‘Oh my goodness, please, take it.’ ‘Let me get it in the ring.’ ‘No, take it.’ That’s the type of champion I’ve always wanted to be. It goes right back to Ric Flair. If he walked into a room and he was debuting for your company, you’d be like, ‘where has this man been?’ That’s the feeling I want promoters to have when they book me for the first time. ‘Where has he been? Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ I’m not saying this to be braggadocious, I’m saying this because I put time and effort and energy, every moment of the day, into who Darius Carter is.

He continued, “This isn’t just a job or an on and off thing for me. This is who I am and who I represent, to show people that a persona like this can exist in 2023. I think I represent something that is very real and is missing in wrestling. I don’t think we have someone who is going back to the tradition and bringing it fully into the modern times. You have people that are more traditional, but I’m mixing 2023 with the style and look, with a 1970s and 80s wrestling approach. That’s a very hard combination to do, especially when you’re talking about mic skill, promotion, advertisement, all the things to be a great wrestler. How many people are covering those bases without a support system like me? You know Darius Carter, nine times out of ten, is me pushing it off, and then the promotion retweets me. It’s like I have to start up my own business, and that’s why these companies bring me in, and over time, I’m your champion and top guy. That’s what we’re experiencing now, and I take pride in that.”

Carter has worked with a number of promotions in 2023 alone including GCW, Warriors of Wrestling, Invictus Pro, VxS, Pro Wrestling VIBE and more.