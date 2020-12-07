WWE News: Dark Match Result From NXT Takeover: WarGames, Triple H Congratulates Johnny Gargano

– WWE held a six-man dark match before NXT Takeover: WarGames went on the air. PWInsider reports that Legado del Fantasma defeated Curt Stallion & August Grey & Ashante the Adonis before the show.

– Triple H took to Twitter to praise Johnny Gargano for his NXT North American Championship win at the PPV, posting:

“History-making…. no matter how it happens. Congratulations to @JohnnyGargano on capturing the #NXTNATitle for the THIRD time!!! #NXTTakeOverQuote”