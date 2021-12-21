The Dark Order Goes Full Home Alone On Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite is online, with the Dark Order getting into the Home Alone spirit to protect Hangman’s belt. You can see the full video and a recap below:

* We open with Nick Jackson telling Matt that he’s been feeling down, and Matt says it happens every year around the holidays. He says he can’t kick out of this no matter what; he bought a ton of shoes and that didn’t help, nor did the Tesla he bought to match Nick’s new one. Nick takes him to Adam Cole and Matt explains that he has the Christmas Blues, and Cole says the holidays are about spreading love and joy (and Baby Jesus). He plans to cheer Matt up with a spray tan party, which works. The Elite then spray tan each other in a montage until Bobby Fish comes in and says they have a match — and they’re spray tanning without him? He joins in and sprays some in his mouth.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* Adam Cole is backstage with an ugly Christmas sweater when John Silver and Alex Reynolds walk up. Cole says all he wants for Christmas is for the Dark Order to leave them alone. They walk right by Cole and start talking with Hook, and Cole looks put off as he walks off.

* The Dark Order are backstage when Hangman Page comes up to their applause. Hangman asks them to watch his belt while he faces Bryan Danielson. He walks off and they talk about protecting the belt with their life, then start smelling it.

* Peter Avalon walks up to Leva Bates and gives her a Christmas gift in a blue bag. She opens it and it’s a collection of stickers and sticky notes, as well as cat paper clips. She says it’s so nice but she didn’t give him anything. He says it’s okay and she walks off, but then comes back and gives him a Christmas kiss.

* The Dark Order is talking about how seriously they need to protect the belt, and begin quoting Christmas movies like Home Alone, Jingle All the Way, Elf, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and such. Cabana just says “Movie quote from Die Hard” and they argue about whether it’s a Christmas movie or not. Evil Uno says they need to set traps to prevent people from getting the belt, so off they go.

* Trent walks up to Wheeler Yuta to show off his new gear, which represnts everyone in the group. There’s a piece of crap, which he represents Yuta but then says he’s just kidding and walks off.

* 2point0 walk into a darkened room looking for booby traps. There are bananas on the ground and Jeff Parker walks over them as the others go to find another way in. Jeff finds a cable and goes to plug it in to get lights and gets electrocuted. Daniel Garcia walks until he finds an X to stand on, and Stu and Anna prepare to drop something on them but it doesn’t work. Anna has a plan B, and it’s throw Stu over tables in front of Garcia. She then throws Stu into Daniel to take him out.

* Peter Avalon meets with some shady guys in a hotel room to sell them some video games, but one of them isn’t the right game and Avalon tries to play it off but gets beaten up.

* Matt Lee tries to get into the Dark Order’s room and thinks he’s found it, so he calls Jeff and then slips into the room. It’s a hotel room, and he walks in to see the Dark Order apparently asleep (but obviously not). He goes to open a drawer to get the belt but powder explodes in his face and he screams, blinded.

* We get footage from Brandon Culter’s camera of the Elite’s match from AEW Rampage.

* The Dark Order are in the room with the belt when the door knocks and they prepare to attack. It’s Hangman, who says he’s getting stitches for Christmas and everyone celebrates.

* Luchasaurus and Ryan Nemeth have a Christmas guys’ night with Milk. They’re going to play chess, but Ryan suggests egg nog instead. Luchasaurus asks if there’s cream and he says no. They pour the nog and drink, and Luchasaurus has a psychodelic crime trip that includes an interview with Nemeth asking Luchasaurus questions about his non-existant missing tail and more. Luchasaurus eventually runs out and finds himself deeper in the trip. He wakes up and says there was no guys’ night, but then finds the egg nog.

