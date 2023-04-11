Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Debuts on May 30 on VICE TV

– Dark Side of the Ring is finally returning for its highly anticipated fourth season next month. While it looked like Dark Side returning was up in the air, word later surfaced that new episodes were being worked on, and that the show would be coming back.

The new season of the wrestling docuseries debuts on May 30 at 10:00 pm EST on the network. The newly released preview (see below) also has some hints on what to expect for Season 4. Based on the preview, it looks like there might be an upcoming episode on Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter).

Per Variety’s article on Season 4, Chris Jericho will be back as narrator for this season. New episodes will also showcase the marriage of the late Chris Candido and WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch, the car accident that derailed the career of Magnum T.A., Abdullah the Butcher, the troubled life of Marty Jannetty, and more.

Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes. Dark Side of the Ring remains VICE TV’s highest-rated show ever. It later spawned various spinoffs, including Dark Side of Football, Dark Side of the ’90s, and Dark Side of Comedy. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also executive produced a wrestling docuseries for VICE, Tales From the Territories.