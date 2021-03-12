Dark Side of the Ring To Stream on Discovery+ Starting Next Month

Discovery+ is set to add Dark Side of the Ring along with several other docuseries to its roster starting next month. THR reports that the streaming service has picked up six of Vice TV’s nonfiction series including Dark Side of the Dark and Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark, Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia, F*ck That’s Delicious, Hate Thy Neighbor and Weediquette.

All of the series will stream on Discovery+ in April, though specific dates are still to be determined.

“As we continue to build the definitive streaming service for nonfiction content, we are thrilled to partner with Vice on their acclaimed series,” said Lisa Holme, group senior vp content and commercial strategy for Discovery. “These thoughtful, engaging shows perfectly complement our own original series and further reinforce that Discovery+ is home to the best real life stories.”

“We are proud to bring these compelling, powerful and distinctive series to Discovery+, a platform which shares our commitment to and passion for premium non-fiction content,” said Bea Hegedus, head of global distribution for Vice Media Group. “This partnership marks another milestone in our rapidly growing distribution business, as we continue to take Vice programming to even greater audiences around the world.”