Darren Young Says He Still Has a Lot Left in the Tank, Wants to Wrestle Sonny Kiss and Jon Moxley

– WrestlingInc.com‘s Michael Wiseman recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Darren Young (aka Fred Rosser) at the Starrcast III convention. Young revealed that he still wants to continue his wrestling career and revealed some of his current dream matches in the business. Below are some highlights from the interview from WrestlingInc.com.

Darren Young on still wanting to wrestle: “I’m putting myself out there. I want to work and I want to continue to wrestle I still have a lot left in the tank and a lot still to offer. I’ve been a wrestling fan since I came out of the womb and I’ll wrestle until I can’t anymore. I’ll always say wrestling over acting. But if I can’t wrestle anymore then I’ve got to get into Hollywood somehow.”

Young on some opponents he’d like to face in the future: “Sonny Kiss, I want to whip his ass. Another dream opponent would be Jon Moxley, I’d like to do a deathmatch against him. Get some color, it’s not something I’ve done. I’m gonna beat the hell out of him if I could, I love him though.”