Date and Location Announced For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II
WWE has announced that the second incarnation of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool will happen at the Empress Ballroom on January 11. The last NXT UK event to happen in Blackpool also took place at the Empress Ballroom.
Triple H wrote on Twitter: “In the same building @NXTUK was born. In the place you created a new brand…your brand. The Empress Ballroom. @WGEmpress Blackpool, England. #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II. Streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork Sunday, January 12. Tickets on sale MONDAY 10am GMT. #WeAreNXTUK”
