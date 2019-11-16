Date and Location Announced For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II

WWE has announced that the second incarnation of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool will happen at the Empress Ballroom on January 11. The last NXT UK event to happen in Blackpool also took place at the Empress Ballroom.

Triple H wrote on Twitter: “In the same building @NXTUK was born. In the place you created a new brand…your brand. The Empress Ballroom. @WGEmpress Blackpool, England. #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II. Streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork Sunday, January 12. Tickets on sale MONDAY 10am GMT. #WeAreNXTUK”

BREAKING NEWS: #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II will air live around the world on the @WWENetwork from Blackpool’s @WGEmpress as @NXTUK returns ONCE AGAIN on January 12! Tickets on sale Monday, November 18, at 10am GMT on: https://t.co/MUoWLmr2XB pic.twitter.com/klJSLWxnkF — WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 16, 2019