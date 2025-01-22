wrestling / News
Date and Location Announced For This Year’s AEW Dynasty
All Elite Wrestling has announced that this year’s AEW Dynasty will take place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. It takes place on April 6 and will be AEW’s first PPV in the city. Tickets go on sale on February 3.
AEW has previously visited the Liacouras Center for TV tapings and ROH Supercard of Honor 2024.
As announced by @phillysport this morning, #AEWDynasty PPV is coming to Philadelphia on Sunday, April 6 at the @LiacourasCenter! This marks the first #AEW PPV to be held in Philadelphia.
General on sale tickets will be available on Monday, February 3 at https://t.co/h4nYfXgfqr https://t.co/GxESUCNtLm pic.twitter.com/kQrw6pHEFO
