Date and Location Announced For This Year’s AEW Dynasty

January 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced that this year’s AEW Dynasty will take place at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. It takes place on April 6 and will be AEW’s first PPV in the city. Tickets go on sale on February 3.

AEW has previously visited the Liacouras Center for TV tapings and ROH Supercard of Honor 2024.

