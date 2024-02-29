wrestling / News
Dave Bautista & CJ Perry Attend Dune: Part Two Premiere
February 28, 2024 | Posted by
Dave Bautista and CJ Perry showed up at the red carpet for the premiere of Dune: Part Two. Bautista is back as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the sci-fi sequel, which had its premiere this week. Bautista and Perry posted pictures from the premiere, as you can see below.
The film releases on Friday. You can see our own Jeffrey Harris’ review of the film here.
bright lights, big city #dunemovie #dunepremier @dunemovie @wbpictures @Legenary pic.twitter.com/CBgvpj7ZE6
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 27, 2024
Abu Dhabi📍#DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/kcuOCqMvS7
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) February 20, 2024
