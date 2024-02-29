wrestling / News

Dave Bautista & CJ Perry Attend Dune: Part Two Premiere

February 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dune: Part Two Dave Bautista Image Credit: Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Dave Bautista and CJ Perry showed up at the red carpet for the premiere of Dune: Part Two. Bautista is back as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the sci-fi sequel, which had its premiere this week. Bautista and Perry posted pictures from the premiere, as you can see below.

The film releases on Friday. You can see our own Jeffrey Harris’ review of the film here.

