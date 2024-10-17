wrestling / News

WWE News: Dave Bautista Mocks Donald Trump In Jimmy Kimmel Skit, Crow Sting On WWE Playlist

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dave Bautista Batista WWE Raw 2-25-19 Image Credit: WWE

Dave Bautista is no fan of Donald Trump’s, and the WWE alumnus took the opportunity to mock the former President on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. The actor and former wrestler appeared in a video on Kimmel’s show where he took some shots at the Republican presidental candidate, as you can see below:

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist tells the story of “Crow” Sting:

