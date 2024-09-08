wrestling / News
Dave Bautista Promotes the ‘NFL Patch’ on FOX’s NFL Sunday Pre-Game Show
September 8, 2024 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista appeared in a parody commercial for the “NFL Patch” during today’s NFL Sunday pre-game show. The video features the former WWE Champion introducing the world to the NFL patch, which fixes all the NFL teams. You can check out the video below.
Bautista’s new film, The Killer’s Game, hits theaters on September 13.
Do you have a hole in your NFL roster?@DaveBautista has the thing for you! Introducing The NFL Patch 🏈 pic.twitter.com/8mq7IxIZe7
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- New Rumor on Bret Hart’s Possible Role on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
- Tony Khan Says He’s ‘Shocked & Appalled’ by Stephen P. New’s Comments Regarding Jim Ross
- Rob Van Dam Recalls the ECW Locker Room Reaction to Sid Vicious Coming In
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks