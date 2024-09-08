wrestling / News

Dave Bautista Promotes the ‘NFL Patch’ on FOX’s NFL Sunday Pre-Game Show

September 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Dave Bautista Batista WWE Raw 2-25-19 Image Credit: WWE

– Former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista appeared in a parody commercial for the “NFL Patch” during today’s NFL Sunday pre-game show. The video features the former WWE Champion introducing the world to the NFL patch, which fixes all the NFL teams. You can check out the video below.

Bautista’s new film, The Killer’s Game, hits theaters on September 13.

