Dave Bautista Started His Vintage Lunch Boxes Collection When He Was Hurt in WWE

Dave Bautista has an extensive collection of vintage lunch boxes, and he talked about said collection in a recent interview. The actor and WWE alumnus spoke with Complex and showed off his collection that includes lunch boxes for Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, E.T., Popeye, and more.

“The E.T. was the first lunch box that started the collection,” he noted (per Fightful). “2003, I was injured. I was in WWE and I got injured. I was at home, had a lot of time and that’s when I discovered eBay. I was surfing a lot and that’s when I really started collecting.”

Bautista also noted that he collects things because they hold a connection and were things he wanted but couldn’t afford, but now he does.

The former WWE star’s latest film, The Killer’s Game opened last Friday.