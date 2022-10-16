– During a recent interview with PWMania.com, former WWE NXT UK talent Dave Mastiff discussed his time in NXT UK, learning that the brand was closing up shop and being replaced with NXT Europe, and more. Below are some highlights:

Dave Mastiff on the impact Shawn Michaels and Triple H had on his career: “People may not realize but those two gents had a significant impact on my career even before signing with WWE. Learning from Triple H was also wonderful because he just has so much attention to detail. He’s a fantastic leader too I believe.”

On the joy in working in NXT UK: “As for the joy, for me, the joy came in being at the PC with a group of lads who I’ve spent so much time with on the independents. We shared a journey for many years and it was great to enjoy working for the market leader (financially) together. It differed of course because it’s a television-centric product but I’d had a lot of previous experience with that.”

On learning about NXT UK closing down: “We had a meeting and we’re told it was closing. We were told the Europe thing was in the pipeline. They then made a press release seconds after. Then we all got the calls releasing us.”

On if he’s heard about NXT Europe and if he’d want to be a part of it: “Nothing. Anything that’s said is guesswork by anyone. They need to do a lot of work before it comes to fruition and it would need to be the right offer for me.”

Mastiff was among a number of NXT UK talents released from the company in August. NXT Europe is slated to launch later in early 2023.