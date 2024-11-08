Davey Boy Smith Jr.’s AJPW Contract Up In January

Davey Boy Smith Jr. has confirmed that his contract with AJPW ends in January. Smith won the AJPW Triple Crown Championship earlier this week, and he told The Big Show with Rusic & Rose that his deal is up in a few months.

“I’ll probably be back [in Calgary] in January when my contract ends and I have to renew my visa and do all that with my residence card for Japan,” Smith said (per Fightful). “[Calgary] is always home.”

Smith became the first Canadian to win the Triple Crown Championship when he beat Yuma Aoyagi on November 4th.