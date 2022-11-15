Davey Richards Thinks an American Wolves vs. FTR Match Could Happen in 2023

– During a recent interview with Bill Pritchard for Wrestlezone, wrestler Davey Richards talked about reuniting with American Wolves teammate Eddie Ewards, along with a potential match down the line with AEW tag team FTR. Bellow are some highlights.

Davey Richards on reuniting with Eddie Edwards: “Since I’ve come back, they’ve put me and Eddie back together a few times. I’m gonna be arrogant. When me and Eddie are on, no one fN touch us, man. Our timing’s just always been there. I felt last Sunday, it was the fifth or sixth one, it just clicked again. I’m like ah, dude, we’re back. So we’re getting matching gear again, we’re doing all this because The Wolves are back. It’s cool. It was a great match. Credit to Violence Forever. They’re awesome.”

Richards on a potential rematch between The Wolves and FTR: “2023, we could potentially all be in the same place to do that. The really cool thing about wrestling now is that the fans can be heard through social media. So if they want it and they voice their opinion on it, I know there’s four guys who definitely want it.”