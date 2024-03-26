David Finlay Comments on Alex Coughlin’s Retirement

– As noted, wrestler Alex Coughlin recently announced his retirement from wrestling. His Bullet Club War Dogs stablemate, David Finlay, responded to his announcement earlier today. Finlay wrote, “War Dogs will never be the same and you can never be replaced. MD4L” You can see his social media post below.

