David Finlay Comments on Alex Coughlin’s Retirement

March 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
David Finlay NJPW G1 Climax 33 Image Source: NJPW

As noted, wrestler Alex Coughlin recently announced his retirement from wrestling. His Bullet Club War Dogs stablemate, David Finlay, responded to his announcement earlier today. Finlay wrote, “War Dogs will never be the same and you can never be replaced. MD4L” You can see his social media post below.

Alex Coughlin, David Finlay, Jeffrey Harris

