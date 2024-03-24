Alex Coughlin Says He’s Retired From Wrestling

Bullet Club War Dogs member Alex Coughlin says that he’s retired from wrestling. Coughlin posted to Twitter on Saturday night to announce the news, writing:

“Yeah I’m retired and it sucks now leave me the f**k alone Actually I have some merch and gear to sell still so don’t f**k off just yet”

Coughlin has yet to elaborate on his reasons for retiring. He was a regular for NJPW, most recently competing for them at The New Beginning In Osaka on February 11th in a cage match where he and his Bullet Club War Dogs partners defeated Francesco Akira, HENARE, Jeff Cobb, TJP & Will Ospreay. His last match was on February 24th at NYWC Psycho Circus 21 where he and Sean Wachter defeated QGTM.

Coughlin’s NJPW contract was reportedly set to expire in February.