David Lagana Steps Down As NWA VP, Production On Material Halted

It was reported yesterday that NWA Vice-President David LAgana was accused of sexual assault by independent wrestler Liz Savage. Lagana has yet to comment, but the NWA has released a statement announcing that he has stepped down from his position. In addition to that, the NWA will be temporarily halting production of material.

The statement reads: “Pursuant to allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage on her Twitter account, 6/18/2020, NWA VP David Lagana has resigned his position, effective immediately. As well all production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions.”