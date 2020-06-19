wrestling / News
David Lagana Steps Down As NWA VP, Production On Material Halted
It was reported yesterday that NWA Vice-President David LAgana was accused of sexual assault by independent wrestler Liz Savage. Lagana has yet to comment, but the NWA has released a statement announcing that he has stepped down from his position. In addition to that, the NWA will be temporarily halting production of material.
The statement reads: “Pursuant to allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage on her Twitter account, 6/18/2020, NWA VP David Lagana has resigned his position, effective immediately. As well all production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions.”
Pursuant to allegations made by pro wrestler Liz Savage on her Twitter account, 6/18/2020, NWA VP David Lagana has resigned his position, effective immediately. As well all production of NWA content is temporarily halted, pending a restructuring of executive management positions.
— NWA (@nwa) June 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson on Vince McMahon Firing Daniel Bryan for Choking Out Justin Roberts, Why It Was ‘Lousy’ to Fire Bryan Over That
- WWE Issues Statement on Jordan Devlin Accusations, Details on Other UK Misconduct Allegations
- Liz Savage Accuses NWA Vice President David Lagana of Sexual Assault
- Backstage Rumors on Internal WWE Reactions to Paul Heyman Firing From Executive Director Role