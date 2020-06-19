Liz Savage Accuses NWA Vice President David Lagana of Sexual Assault

Independent wrestler Liz Savage has accused NWA Vice President David Lagana of sexual assault. Savage posted to Twitter on Thursday in the wake of the flood of allegations coming out of the UK wrestling scene, alleging that Lagana sexually assaulted her ten years ago.

Savage noted that she took a hiatus from the industry due to the alleged assault, which she says happened in 2010 when he was working between ROH and TNA. She noted they were friends for four years and told Savage that he would put her on NWA Championship Wrestling From Hollywood and she could stay with him until she got her own place. However, when she moved to Los Angeles she found out that her roommate had no idea that she was coming.

Savage states that Lagana largely icnored her until about two months into her stay, they were at the home together. They were sharing a bed platonically with their clothes on at the time and she said she woke up with Lagana with his hand down her pants and “touching himself.” She says she froze at first, pretended she was asleep and then pulled away, and that he kicked her out that week with less than a week’s notice.

Savage says she didn’t go to the police at the time because “They don’t help sexual assault victims” and didn’t go to Twitter because she “knew it would get ugly and they would blame me and say I was just trying to get famous.”

Savage’s full post is below. Lagana has yet to respond to the allegations.