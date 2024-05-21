David Penzer Wasn’t Interviewed For VICE TV’s Who Killed WCW?Series

David Penzer spent years in WCW as their ring announcer, and he says he wasn’t interviewed for the upcoming Who Killed WCW? docuseries. Penzer recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and says that he didn’t end up being spoken to for the upcoming four-part series.

“I was not,” Penzer said about being interviewed. “I was in talks with them about it. They were interested. I don’t know if this is what I was told or if it’s true, but at some point, they had to decide, ‘These are the eight or ten people we’re going to interview,’ and I didn’t make the cut. I understood, it was no hard feelings. If you have to pick between David Penzer and Eric Bischoff or David Penzer and Kevin Nash, you’re stupid not to get the main guys.”

He continued, “They were going to use me sort of as my book is, as just a non-wrestler watching it all and what my perspective was. I was one of the last cuts they made and that’s cool. I would have been excited to do it, but quite frankly, if you want to hear my take on it, just buy the book. I’m looking forward to seeing it.”

Who Killed WCW? is set to debut on June 4th on VICE TV.