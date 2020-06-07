Dax Harwood on Clarifies Vince McMahon Comments, Vince Said The Revival Being ‘Great Professional Wrestlers’ Was Their ‘Problem’

– Dax Harwood, formerly known as Scott Dawson of The Revival in WWE, shared a tweet earlier today, clarifying comments he made on The Jim Cornette Experience regarding something he was told by Vince McMahon in WWE, when McMahon compared The Revival to the team of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

Apparently, McMahon once told The Revival that they are too similar to Anderson and Blanchard, and them just being “great professional wrestlers” was a problem. Dax Harwood wrote on McMahon’s comment, “Guys, he said, ‘Well that’s your problem. You ARE Arn & Tully. You’re just great professional wrestlers.’ Sorry my southern accent was too thick for y’all to understand. #FTR” You can view that tweet below.