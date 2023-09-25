Dax Harwood Responds To Critics of FTR Defending Against “Nobody Teams”

In a post on Twitter, Dax Harwood responded to those who have criticized AEW for having FTR defend the tag team titles against teams like The Workhorsemen and Iron Savages.

He wrote: “I saw a lot of people ask “why are they wrestling these nobody teams?!”or “ANOTHER open challenge?!”. The reason we’re wrestling these “nobodies” is so they’re somebodies when FTR isn’t here anymore. That’s why

Last night was a great example.”