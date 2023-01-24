On a recent edition of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood reveals exactly what Vince McMahon thought about the Revival. Dax also addresses Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in the past weeks. Read on:

On Vince’s reaction after the Revival won the Smackdown Tag Titles from New Day in fall 2019: “We got to the back after we won the belts and we were all proud of the match, all four of us. Super happy about the match. We come to the back and Vince is there waiting for us, off his headset. And I’m hoping since he’s off his headset, he’s gonna tell us that was incredible, that was a great job, that was storytelling, right? He goes to New Day and says great job you guys, thank you, I appreciate it. He leaves me and Cash there.”

On Vince’s rant towards the Revival: “And that’s when he says, ‘Everyone tells me you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you are the next Arn and Tully. That’s your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You’re just great wrestlers, that’s all.’ And he walks off.”

Dax on his response to Vince’s comments: “This son of a bitch thinks he hurt my feelings by saying that, but he didn’t (laughs). He made my dreams come true by telling me we’re the next Arn and Tully, that we’re just a great tag team, that we’re just great wrestlers.”

On why Vince did not like the Revival: “He didn’t like us. He wasn’t enamored with us. I think it had a lot to do with this accent that I have, coming from North Carolina because you know… he’s from North Carolina. His real father grew up in North Carolina, he went to east Carolina, he hated that whole culture. I think that maybe the accent, or maybe just us in general, reminded him of that. Maybe he just didn’t like us, period. That’s okay too. Maybe he didn’t like us for our work, that’s okay too. But he didn’t like us for some reason and he made sure to tell us that, that day.”

On going from a high to a low that night: “With our brand new belts in our hands, on a high, we’re the first-ever WWE triple-crown tag team champions, Raw, Smackdown, NXT. No one else had ever done it at the time, except for us, and we were so proud of that moment. And he decided to take a shit on us in that moment. That’s the kind of thing, as a human being, I will never forget. How you try to make people feel. Because the fans were with us, so obviously we didn’t hurt your business. We went out there, put our life on the line, for you, for your company, and coming back to the back with as much endorphins running through our body, and you decide to say that to us. That’s one of the things I can’t ever forget.”

On if Vince returning to WWE affects FTR’s possible future decisions: “We talk about what I’m gonna do in the future, and now that I’m thinking about that, with him back at the helm… makes things a little questionable for me.”

If using any of the above quotations, please credit FTR h/t 411mania for the transcription.