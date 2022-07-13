Dax Harwood On What He Believes is Missing in Wrestling

FTR’s Dax Harwood recently weighed in on what element he believes is missing from pro wrestling today. Harwood said during FTR’s conversation with Culture State that he believes emotion has been lost in the current form of wrestling in favor of “big moves.” He pointed to FTR’s recent match with The Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor as evidence that you can get that essential element without high spots.

“The match we had with The Briscoes, go back and watch it,” Harwood said (per Wrestling Inc). “There weren’t really any big moves. All it was, was selling… The big suplex to the floor which did hurt like hell, we sold, all of us, all of us sold for like two minutes … The thing that makes them remember is their feeling, you know? How they felt. Again, the match with the Briscoes, they’re not going to remember the suplex to the floor. That’s not — they’re going to remember the feeling they got from that. That’s all there is to it.”

He continued, “That’s what’s missing in wrestling, is the emotion. My wife will watch when I’m on. She has no idea what a 450 feels like, or a Shooting Star Press, or even a Snapmare, you know? She doesn’t know what those feel like, but she knows what sadness feels like, and frustration, and happiness … So when you can make people feel that then you’ve got them, and that’s when it becomes a classic.”

FTR is set to rematch against the Briscoes at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23rd.