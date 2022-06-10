Dax Harwood Takes Shot At Young Bucks Via AEW Rankings

Dax Harwood finds something funny in the Young Bucks’ quest to regain the AEW Tag team Titles, especially in context with the AEW rankings. Harwood shared a pic with the tag team rankings from April 27th through this week’s rankings on June 8th, all of which show FTR as the #1 contenders. The post was in a retweet of the Bucks hyping next week’s three-way AEW World Tag Team Championship match against the defending Jurassic Express as well as the Hardys.

In the six weeks’ worth of rankings, the Bucks have not been ranked in the top 4, and only climbed into the top 5 two weeks ago. They remain in that position this week. The Hardys, meanwhile, have been ranked #3 for the past three weeks.