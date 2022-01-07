DDP Says Bron Breakker Is As Believable As Brock Lesnar

Diamond Dallas Page is a big fan of Bron Breakker, believing that he has traits in common with Brock Lesnar. DDP spoke with Sportskeeda’s The Bro Show and talked about Breakker in the wake of his NXT Championship win at NXT New Year’s Evil.

“I thought they killed it,” DDP said about Breakker’s win over Tommaso Ciampa on this week’s NXT. “The beginning was a bit slow but they got a long way go. That second last half of the match – the cat is money. He’s believable – he’s as believable as a Brock Lesnar or any of those top guys, who are wrestling shoot-ass, badass wrestlers. And Brock is, of course, at the top of the food chain.”