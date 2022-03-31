DDP Confirms Buff Bagwell, Butterbean For Change Or Die Reality Series

DDP has revealed some new details on his Change Or Die reality series, which will include Buff Bagwell and Butterbean. DDP discussed the show on the latest episode of his DDP Snake Pit Podcast and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the nature of the series: “We have a whole show that we’re shooting. It’s a docuseries and we’re filming it right here and it’s called Change or Die. And you really could’ve called it that instead of the Resurrection of Jake the Snake, you know? It’s just different and we brought five people into the house and we’re documenting this journey and it’s kind of like, you know, Biggest Loser meets The Apprentice meets Intervention. We’ve got a really great group of people here. We’ve only been here three weeks now and we’ve got some unbelievable footage of what’s happening within the house here just like we did with the Resurrection of Jake the Snake.”

On who will be involved: “Some of the people you’ll know. Some people you won’t know. It’s already out there all over the internet that Buff Bagwell is in the house. And also Butterbean is in the house. And then we have three other amazing people in here and one of them, her name is Mildred and Mildred is 67 years old, or 67 years young. We’ve got Cece and she’s an amazing lady we have in here and we’ve got a young man named Taylor. We call him T-Dog and each one of them has their own story here and each one of them are on this journey with us.”